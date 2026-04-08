Forest Guard Crushed to Death by Illegal Sand Mining Tractor in Madhya Pradesh

A forest guard tragically lost his life in Morena, India, after being run over by a vehicle allegedly involved in illegal sand mining, raising serious questions about law enforcement and the unchecked power of mining mafias.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A forest guard in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, was killed by a tractor-trolley allegedly used for illegal sand mining.

The incident occurred when forest personnel attempted to stop the vehicle transporting sand from the Chambal river.

Political leaders have condemned the killing, citing a collapse of law and order and demanding strict action against those involved in illegal mining.

The state BJP president has promised a campaign against illegal mining mafias and action against party members supporting them.

The driver of the tractor-trolley fled the scene and is currently being sought by police.

A 35-year-old forest guard was killed after a tractor-trolley allegedly run by illegal sand miners ran over him in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place on National Highway-552 near Ranpur village, about 20 km from the district headquarters, when forest personnel tried to stop a sand-laden tractor-trolley, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh Dawar told reporters that forest guard Harkesh Gurjar, a part of the patrol team, attempted to stop the vehicle, but its driver ran him over, killing him on the spot.

He said the driver, who was illegally transporting sand from Aisah ghat along the Chambal river, fled the scene after the incident.

A case has been registered at the Dimni police station, and efforts are being made to trace the absconding driver, the official said.

The forest guard, a resident of Janakpur village in Morena, had recently been transferred to his home district.

Political Condemnation and Calls for Action

Leader of Opposition in the MP Assembly Umang Singhar condemned the incident, alleging that law and order in the state has collapsed.

"Murder of forest guard Harkesh Gurjar by sand mafia in Morena shows criminals no longer fear the law. The illegal mining mafia is killing law enforcers in broad daylight while the government remains a mute spectator," he said.

The incident reflects failure of governance and protection of criminals, he said.

Singhar demanded that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav take immediate cognisance and ensure strict action against the accused.

State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal also decried the incident and said he would speak to the CM to ensure strict action. Khandelwal, who was in Morena for organisational meetings, told reporters that a campaign would be launched across the state against such mafias.

He added that action would also be taken against party leaders making statements in support of such elements.