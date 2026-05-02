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Three Killed As Tractor Rams Motorcycle In Muzaffarnagar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 23:40 IST

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A tragic road accident in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of three family members when their motorcycle was struck by a speeding tractor-trolley, leading to local protests and a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A speeding tractor-trolley rammed a motorcycle in Muzaffarnagar, resulting in the deaths of three family members.
  • The tractor driver fled the scene after the fatal accident, prompting a police investigation.
  • Local residents protested at the accident site, demanding strict action against the responsible party.
  • The accident occurred on the Khatauli-Falavda road near Kelawda village.

Three members of a family were killed after a speeding, break-laden tractor-trolley rammed their motorcycle from behind here on Saturday evening, police said.

"The driver of the tractor-trolley fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind," an official said, adding that the offending vehicle has been impounded and efforts are on to trace the driver.

 

Local Protest After Fatal Tractor Accident

Meanwhile, the incident sparked discontent among locals who held a protest at the site, demanding strict action.

The accident took place on the Khatauli-Falavda road near Kelawda village under Khatauli police station limits.

Victims Identified In Muzaffarnagar Collision

The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar (55), his wife Mahendri (53), and their son Sonu Saini (28).

Circle Officer Rupali Rao said on receiving information, police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

A case has been lodged in this connection, and further investigation is underway, she added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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