Tragic Drowning: Odisha Student Dies in Varkala Sea Accident

A 19-year-old student tragically drowned in the sea near Varkala, Kerala, highlighting the dangers of strong currents and prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Key Points
- A 19-year-old student from Odisha drowned in the sea near Varkala, Kerala, after being caught in strong currents.
- The incident occurred when the student and two friends were swept away while entering the sea near their resort.
- Lifeguards pulled the victims from the water, but the student was declared dead at a nearby hospital.
- Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic drowning in Varkala.
A 19-year-old tourist died after drowning in the sea here near Varkala on Saturday, officials said.
The deceased has been identified as Priyanka, a native of Odisha who was studying in Bengaluru.
Officials at the Varkala Fire and Rescue Service Station said Priyanka and three friends were staying at a resort in Edava.
The incident occurred at around 6 pm, when Priyanka and two of her friends were swept away by strong currents while entering the sea.
Authorities said they rushed to the spot after receiving a distress call.
By the time they arrived, Priyanka and the others had already been pulled out of the water by lifeguards. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, officials said.
Investigation into Varkala Drowning
Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the incident.
The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, they added.