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Tragic Drowning: Odisha Student Dies in Varkala Sea Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 04, 2026 20:44 IST

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A 19-year-old student tragically drowned in the sea near Varkala, Kerala, highlighting the dangers of strong currents and prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Photograph: Courtesy Samsonite.

Photograph: Courtesy Samsonite.

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old student from Odisha drowned in the sea near Varkala, Kerala, after being caught in strong currents.
  • The incident occurred when the student and two friends were swept away while entering the sea near their resort.
  • Lifeguards pulled the victims from the water, but the student was declared dead at a nearby hospital.
  • Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic drowning in Varkala.

A 19-year-old tourist died after drowning in the sea here near Varkala on Saturday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka, a native of Odisha who was studying in Bengaluru.

 

Officials at the Varkala Fire and Rescue Service Station said Priyanka and three friends were staying at a resort in Edava.

The incident occurred at around 6 pm, when Priyanka and two of her friends were swept away by strong currents while entering the sea.

Authorities said they rushed to the spot after receiving a distress call.

By the time they arrived, Priyanka and the others had already been pulled out of the water by lifeguards. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, officials said.

Investigation into Varkala Drowning

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the incident.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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