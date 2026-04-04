Tragic Drowning: Odisha Student Dies in Varkala Sea Accident

A 19-year-old student tragically drowned in the sea near Varkala, Kerala, highlighting the dangers of strong currents and prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Photograph: Courtesy Samsonite.

Key Points A 19-year-old student from Odisha drowned in the sea near Varkala, Kerala, after being caught in strong currents.

The incident occurred when the student and two friends were swept away while entering the sea near their resort.

Lifeguards pulled the victims from the water, but the student was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic drowning in Varkala.

A 19-year-old tourist died after drowning in the sea here near Varkala on Saturday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka, a native of Odisha who was studying in Bengaluru.

Officials at the Varkala Fire and Rescue Service Station said Priyanka and three friends were staying at a resort in Edava.

The incident occurred at around 6 pm, when Priyanka and two of her friends were swept away by strong currents while entering the sea.

Authorities said they rushed to the spot after receiving a distress call.

By the time they arrived, Priyanka and the others had already been pulled out of the water by lifeguards. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, officials said.

Investigation into Varkala Drowning

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the incident.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, they added.