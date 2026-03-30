Police Investigate Circumstances Surrounding Actor's Drowning at Odisha Beach

West Bengal Police have launched an investigation into the tragic drowning of actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee at Talsari beach in Odisha, seeking eyewitness accounts and video footage to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Key Points West Bengal Police are investigating the alleged drowning of actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee at Talsari beach in Odisha.

Police are recording statements from eyewitnesses and those present during the incident to piece together the events.

Investigators are seeking video footage of the incident from Odisha Police, as it occurred under their jurisdiction.

The actor's post-mortem examination has been conducted, and his body is being returned to Kolkata.

Rahul Banerjee was shooting for a Bengali soap opera titled 'Bhole Baba Par Karega' when the incident occurred.

West Bengal Police on Monday recorded statements of eyewitnesses and those present during the alleged drowning of actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee at Talsari beach in neighbouring Odisha, even as no formal complaint has been lodged so far, an officer said.

The post-mortem examination of the 43-year-old actor was conducted at Tamralipta Medical College and Hospital, while investigators from Purba Medinipur district police are seeking video footage of the incident from Odisha Police, as it occurred under their jurisdiction, he said.

"Investigators have documented the versions of people who were at the spot as well as those who witnessed the incident in an effort to piece together the sequence of events leading to the actor's death," the officer said.

Purba Medinipur SP Anshuman Saha said efforts are underway to procure crucial video footage from Odisha Police.

"Odisha Police has video footage of Rahul's final moments during the shoot as well as of the incident. In the interest of the investigation, it is not being made public. If required, we will obtain the video," Saha told PTI.

The officer said the actor's relatives, including his maternal uncle, and some friends have reached Tamluk to bring his body back home to Kolkata.

Banerjee died on Sunday after allegedly drowning in the sea at Talsari beach, located in Odisha's Baleswar district near the West Bengal border.

He left behind his 13-year-old son and actor-wife Priyanka Sarkar.

He had gone to the beach for shooting a Bengali soap titled 'Bhole Baba Par Karega', his co-actor Diganta Bagchi said.