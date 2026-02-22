Maharashtra student drowns, another missing off Chennai coast

The Maharashtra government has appealed to the Tamil Nadu authorities to expedite the search and rescue operation.



Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Maharashtra student drowned in the sea in Chennai, and another is missing.

The incident occurred when a group of 26 students visited the seashore.

Maharashtra government is working with Tamil Nadu authorities to expedite the search and rescue operation for the missing student.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is overseeing relief efforts and has contacted the Tamil Nadu government for assistance.

A student from Maharashtra drowned and another went missing after venturing into the sea at a beach in Chennai, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday, they said, but did not specify which institution the students were from.

The Maharashtra government has appealed to the Tamil Nadu authorities to expedite the search and rescue operation.

A group of 26 students went for a stroll at the Golden Beach in Chennai where three of them entered the waters, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' Office said on X, quoting information received from the Tamil Nadu government.

Mayuri Chaudhari, from Bhandara district in Maharashtra, drowned, while Jay Patil went missing and a search was underway for him on a war footing, it said.

Another student, Raj Kedari, has been safely rescued, the CMO said.

After receiving information about the incident, Chief Minister Fadnavis immediately contacted the Tamil Nadu government and is continuously monitoring the relief and rescue operations.

Fadnavis expressed grief over Chaudhari's death. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to expedite the search and rescue operation and provide all possible assistance.

Patil's relatives have reached Chennai, while Chaudhari's family has left Nagpur for the Tamil Nadu capital, the CMO said.

The state administration is in constant touch with the affected families and is providing all necessary help, it added.