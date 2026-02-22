HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Maharashtra student drowns, another missing off Chennai coast

Maharashtra student drowns, another missing off Chennai coast

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 22, 2026 16:17 IST

x

The Maharashtra government has appealed to the Tamil Nadu authorities to expedite the search and rescue operation.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Maharashtra student drowned in the sea in Chennai, and another is missing.
  • The incident occurred when a group of 26 students visited the seashore.
  • Maharashtra government is working with Tamil Nadu authorities to expedite the search and rescue operation for the missing student.
  • Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is overseeing relief efforts and has contacted the Tamil Nadu government for assistance.

A student from Maharashtra drowned and another went missing after venturing into the sea at a beach in Chennai, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday, they said, but did not specify which institution the students were from.

The Maharashtra government has appealed to the Tamil Nadu authorities to expedite the search and rescue operation.

A group of 26 students went for a stroll at the Golden Beach in Chennai where three of them entered the waters, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' Office said on X, quoting information received from the Tamil Nadu government.

Mayuri Chaudhari, from Bhandara district in Maharashtra, drowned, while Jay Patil went missing and a search was underway for him on a war footing, it said.

Another student, Raj Kedari, has been safely rescued, the CMO said.

After receiving information about the incident, Chief Minister Fadnavis immediately contacted the Tamil Nadu government and is continuously monitoring the relief and rescue operations.

Fadnavis expressed grief over Chaudhari's death. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to expedite the search and rescue operation and provide all possible assistance.

Patil's relatives have reached Chennai, while Chaudhari's family has left Nagpur for the Tamil Nadu capital, the CMO said.

The state administration is in constant touch with the affected families and is providing all necessary help, it added.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Noida techie death: Accident site draws curious crowds
Noida techie death: Accident site draws curious crowds
3 of a family drown, 4 missing in Maha beach tragedy
3 of a family drown, 4 missing in Maha beach tragedy
4 boys drown off Mumbai's Juhu beach, 1 rescued
4 boys drown off Mumbai's Juhu beach, 1 rescued
Noida techie death: Irrigation department raised flag in 2023
Noida techie death: Irrigation department raised flag in 2023
'Roads, bridges kill, water kills': Rahul on Noida techie death
'Roads, bridges kill, water kills': Rahul on Noida techie death

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Katrina Kaif's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

13 Bengali Veg Dishes That Make You Go Bong Bong!

webstory image 3

7 Wonderful Car-Free Places In The World

VIDEOS

Pooja Hegde Spotted at Airport in Effortlessly Cool Style0:52

Pooja Hegde Spotted at Airport in Effortlessly Cool Style

Chitrangda's Sizzling Style Moment You Can't Miss!0:40

Chitrangda's Sizzling Style Moment You Can't Miss!

120 Km Per Hour: India To Get Fastest Metro System In Meerut1:35

120 Km Per Hour: India To Get Fastest Metro System In Meerut

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO