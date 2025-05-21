HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » Top Maoist leader Basavaraju's killing major setback for outfit

Top Maoist leader Basavaraju's killing major setback for outfit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 21, 2025 22:00 IST

The killing of Communist Party of India-Maoist general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, the topmost leader by security forces in Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday, is a big setback for the banned outfit and will definitely be a demoralising factor for its cadres, a senior Telangana police official said.

IMAGE: Arms and ammunition recovered by security forces in the anti-Maoist operation named 'Operation Black Forest' around the Karregutta hills on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border between April 21 and May 11, in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Basavaraju, who was on the most wanted list of the NIA, was among the 27 dreaded Naxals killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

"It is a big success for the government and the security forces because a top-level Maoist leader has been eliminated by the security forces. Definitely it will be a big setback and will be a demoralising (factor) for the Maoists," the Telangana police official told PTI.

 

Already, the Maoists are demoralised. That's why hundreds of their cadres have surrendered before Telangana police besides many being arrested, the official pointed out.

Basavaraju, a native of Andhra Pradesh, did his BTech from Regional Engineering College, Warangal.

He had been associated with the banned movement since 1970s and was elevated to the toppost in CPI-Maoist seven years ago.

Basavaraju was facing several cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for planning extremist offences, official sources said.

A retired Director General of Police-rank official said the slain Maoist (Basavaraju's) might have been involved in the planning and execution of Telugu Desam Party MLA Kidari Sarvewara Rao of Araku constituency in Andhra Pradesh in September 2018.

"When it comes to high-profile killings, the senior leadership of the Maoists is usually involved. Therefore, Basavaraju's involvement in the TDP MLA's murder cannot be ruled out," the former bureaucrat said.

Over 300 Maoists of various cadres have surrendered before the Telangana police so far this year besides as many as 32 ultras were also arrested from January 2025 till date.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
