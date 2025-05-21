HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Over 26 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 21, 2025 12:22 IST

More than 26 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests along the border of Narayanpur-Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Security forces conduct a massive search operation. Photograph: ANI Photo

A 'supporter' of police was killed and a police jawan was injured in the gunfight, they said.

The encounter took place in dense forests between Abhujmad and Indravati national park area when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police from four districts was out on anti-Naxal operation, said deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

 

"More than 26 Naxalites, some of them probably top cadres, were killed. One supporter of the police was killed and a police jawan was injured in the action," said Sharma, who holds the home portfolio.

Combing operations are still underway, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
