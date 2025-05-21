Long hunt ends: Maoist chief Basavaraju gunned down

Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, the powerful general secretary of Communist Party of India-Maoist killed in an encounter along with 26 others on Wednesday, had masterminded several major attacks on security forces in Chhattisgarh and his death is a big blow to the armed movement, said officials.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Basavaraju, who carried a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head in Chhattisgarh, had been associated with the banned movement since 1970s and was elevated to the top post in CPI-Maoist seven years ago, they said.

He was among the 27 dreaded Naxals killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. The encounter took place in dense forests of Abhujmad on the tri-junction of Narayanpur-Bijapur-Dantewada districts.

The killing of long-hunted Maoist leader, who masterminded several major Naxalite attacks, marks the most significant achievement in efforts by the government and security forces to eliminate Left-wing extremism (LWE) from the country, the officials asserted.

Basavaraju, considered an expert in guerrilla warfare, took over as general secretary of the proscribed CPI-Maoist in 2018, replacing Muppala Lakshmana Rao alias Ganpathy, then aged 71, who stepped down from the position due to his deteriorating health condition and age-related issues.

Ganpathy was holding the position since 2004 when the Community Party of India-Maoist was formed with the merger of the CPI-Marxist-Leninist People's War and the Maoist Communist Centre (MCC) to lead the armed movement.

Since 2018, Maoists had executed several deadly attacks in Bastar, including in Tekalgudem (Bijapur) where 22 security personnel were killed in 2021, the 2020 Minpa ambush (Sukma) wherein 17 security personnel lost their lives and Shyamgiri attack (Dantewada) in April 2019 in which Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Bhima Mandavi and four security personnel were killed.

A resident of Jiyannapeta village in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, Basavaraju holds a BTech degree from the Regional Engineering College, Warangal, and was seen as an enigmatic leader of the outlawed Naxal outfit.

Known by the aliases of Prakash, Krishna, Vijay, Umesh and Kamlu, he joined the armed movement in the 1970s as a ground-level organizer, a police official told PTI.

In 1992, he was elected as a member of the central committee of the erstwhile Communist Party of India Marxist-Leninist People's War, when Ganapathy became its general secretary, he said.

Before being elevated as general secretary, he headed the Central Military Commission (CMC) of Maoists for several years, police said.

Considered an expert in imparting military training and handling explosives and landmines, cadres of Basavaraju's team were equipped with sophisticated weapons. A three-layered ring of armed cadres he kept around him in forests had so far made him untraceable by security forces, they said.

Basavaraju's age and looks is still a matter of speculation with security agencies suggesting he was around 71 years of age. They just have a bundle of old photos of him of his young age.

For the last few years, security forces have been consistently carrying out intelligence-based operations in interiors of Bijapur and Sukma to target Central Committee and Polit Bureau members of Maoists and they finally succeeded in eliminating Basavaraju in dense jungles and tough terrain, which had kept him and his team safe so far, a police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

Polit Bureau is the topmost decision-making body of CPI-Maoist and Basavaraju was a member of it. Wednesday's encounter was part of an operation launched three days ago to corner Central Committee and Polit Bureau members of the banned outfit, the officer said.

The encounter took place following 70-hour-long combing by security forces in dense forests of Abhujmad.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from four districts -- Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon -- were involved in the operation based on intelligence inputs about the presence of Central Committee and Polit Bureau members of CPI (Maoist), as well as senior Maad Division cadres and PLGA (Peoples' Liberation Guerilla Army) members, he said.

DRG is the frontline anti-Naxal unit of the state police.

A large cache of weapons was recovered during the anti-Naxal operation, he said.

One DRG member was also killed, while a few other personnel sustained injuries during the encounter, the officer said.

Accused of plotting multiple Naxalite attacks, Basavaraju carried a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head in Chhattisgarh. However, governments of other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana, had also announced rewards of different amounts on him, he said.

Security experts hailed the operation as a historic achievement in the fight against Naxalism in the country and commended the DRG's role in the encounter.

"Basavaraju was trained in guerrilla warfare by Maoist leader Ganpathy's friend and first general secretary Sita Ramaiah. Basavaraju was chief commander of the central military wing during Ganpathy's tenure as general secretary," said Dr Girishkant Pandey, a security expert and principal at a government college in Nawagarh (Bemetara district).

"Basavaraju had no experience in running the organisation politically and therefore after his elevation as general secretary, the Maoist movement slowed down," opined Pandey.

Security forces have achieved a major success by killing this top Naxal commander after penetrating his security cover. Now the Naxalite outfit has no senior leader in the 40 to 50 age group, he added.