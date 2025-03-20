HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 22 Naxals killed in 2 encounters in Chhattisgarh

22 Naxals killed in 2 encounters in Chhattisgarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 20, 2025 14:35 IST

x

 In a fresh offensive against Naxals, at least 22 members of the banned CPI (Maoists) were killed in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Security forces conduct a massive search operation. Photograph: ANI Photo

While 18 Naxals were killed in Bijapur district, four Maoists were gunned down in Kanker areas by a joint team of the BSF and DRG personnel of the state police.

 

Intermittent firing was still going on in Kanker as reports last came in, the officials said.

A police jawan was also killed in the encounter at Bijapur, they said.

The gunfight broke out at around 7 am in a forest along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out an anti-Naxalite operation in Gangaloor police station area (in Bijapur), he said.

Bodies of 18 Naxalites along with firearms and explosives were recovered from the spot, the senior police official said.

A jawan of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) unit was also killed in the gunfight, he said.

The operation was still underway in the area, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How security forces trapped and killed 31 Naxalites
How security forces trapped and killed 31 Naxalites
How to DEFEAT the Naxals!
How to DEFEAT the Naxals!
How Maharashtra Plans To Prosecute 'Urban Naxals'
How Maharashtra Plans To Prosecute 'Urban Naxals'
ITBP Sets Up Base In Naxal Stronghold
ITBP Sets Up Base In Naxal Stronghold
Confessions of a surrendered Naxal: 'Why I joined, why I renounced'
Confessions of a surrendered Naxal: 'Why I joined, why I renounced'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Actors Who Found Love After 50

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

9 Most Hated Countries In The World

VIDEOS

Chinar open winter games 2025 concludes in Gulmarg1:11

Chinar open winter games 2025 concludes in Gulmarg

Breathtaking Bhaderwah Valley! The Switzerland of India2:27

Breathtaking Bhaderwah Valley! The Switzerland of India

World Sparrow Day: The silent disappearance of a once-familiar bird nc3:04

World Sparrow Day: The silent disappearance of a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD