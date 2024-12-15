Chhattisgarh will be Maoist-free by Mar 2026: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government were committed to eradicating the Maoist menace from the state before March 31, 2026.

Photograph: / Rediff.com IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews the police parade during the ceremony to present the President’s Colour to Chhattisgarh Police, at Parade Ground in Raipur, December 15, 2024.

When Chhattisgarh becomes Maoist-free, the entire country will get rid of the menace, Shah said addressing the President's Police Colour Award function at the police parade ground in Raipur.

The Chhattisgarh police have made a significant achievement in the fight against Naxalism in the last one year, he said.

Shah also hailed the Chhattisgarh government's rehabilitation policy for Naxalites and appealed to them to quit violence and join the mainstream.

"The state leadership, the chief minister, the home minister of the state have taken a pledge and the Government of India is also committed to your pledge. Together, we will completely eradicate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh before March 31, 2026. We all are committed to free Chhattisgarh from the clutches of Naxalism before March 31, 2026," he said.

When Chhattisgarh becomes Naxal free, the entire country will get rid of the menace, the Union minister said, adding it is the state police's resolve to end Naxalism.

The President's Colour is not just an award, it is a symbol of service, dedication and sacrifice and it reminds of the countless challenges that police have to deal with, he said.

Shah expressed confidence that the Chhattisgarh police will discharge their responsibilities and will never step back from their duty.

"I am confident that from tomorrow the jawans of Chhattisgarh police will come out with the President's insignia on their uniforms and their morale will increase manifold," Shah said.

"The Chhattisgarh police have secured a significant achievement in the fight against Maoists in the last one year...287 Maoists were neutralised, around 1,000 were arrested and 837 surrendered in the last one year in the state, which reflects the momentum added to the fight against Maoists. Fourteen top cadres (of Maoists) were neutralised in the last one year in the state," he said.

For the first time in four decades, the death toll of civilians and security forces in Naxal violence has been brought down to less than 100, Shah said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maoists has been curbed in the entire country in 10 years, he said.

A comparative analysis of the last 10 years (versus the previous decade) shows a remarkable 73 percent decline in deaths of security personnel and 70 percent drop in deaths of civilians in Maoist violence, he said.

The Chhattisgarh police along with various security forces of the country have prepared to put the "last nail in the coffin of Naxalism", Shah said.

The Union minister also appealed to Naxalites to quit violence and join the mainstream.

"I would like to appeal to Maoists that our state government has made a very good surrender policy and therefore they should quit violence. They should join the mainstream, move ahead on the path of development and also contribute to the development of Chhattisgarh," he said.

The state government has been providing a good package to surrendered Maoists and they should take its benefit, he added.

Shah said the Chhattisgarh police were also running a strong campaign against organised crime and narcotics.

"From January 1 to September 30 this year, 1,100 cases of narcotics were registered, 21,000 kg of ganja and around 1.95 lakh narcotic tablets were seized and 1,400 persons arrested in this connection," he said.

Shah said in 1951, the first President's Police Colour was awarded to the Navy and a minimum of 25 years of service is required to be eligible for this award.

Chhattisgarh, which was formed on November 1, 2000, has received this award before the completion of its 25 years. "I would like to thank the President for honouring Chhattisgarh police's dedication, sacrifice and courage," he said.

Shah said for the past five years, he has been in touch with the Chhattisgarh police on the issue of Naxalism.

"Your passion, your courage, your valour and your dedication....I can say with confidence that the Chhattisgarh police force is one of the bravest among all the police forces in the country," he said.

"Whether it is strengthening law and order, carrying out the fight to make India Naxal free, taking forward the campaign of drug-free India, ensuring public safety or making the life of citizens easier, Chhattisgarh police have never been in the second place, they have always been in the forefront. It is a matter of pride for all of us," he added.

Shah also paid tribute to the country's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his death anniversary.

"It was Sardar Sahab who unified this country. When we got independence, people around the world used to imagine that more than 356 princely states would not be able to be united and would disintegrate into pieces, but Sardar Sahab's indomitable courage unified this country," he said.

"(Prime Minister) Modi ji's firm determination completed Sardar Saheb's unfinished work and Kashmir was united with India by abrogating Article 370," Shah added.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, state assembly speaker Raman Singh and director general of police Ashok Juneja were present on the occasion.