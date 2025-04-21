HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 8 Naxals killed in encounter with CoBRA commandos in Jh'khand

8 Naxals killed in encounter with CoBRA commandos in Jh'khand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 21, 2025 10:57 IST

x

Eight Naxals were killed in an encounter with CoBRA commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police in Bokaro district of Jharkhand on Monday morning, officials said.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The exchange of fire started around 5.30 am in Lugu Hills of Lalpania area of the district, they said.

The troops of 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) conducted the operation in which eight Naxals were killed and an AK series rifle, three INSAS rifles, a self-loading rifle (SLR), eight country-made guns and a pistol were seized, the officials said.

 

No injuries have been reported among the security personnel, they said.

The CoBRA is the special jungle warfare unit of the CRPF.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Forces struck jungles when Naxals were busy in meeting'
'Forces struck jungles when Naxals were busy in meeting'
16 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter
16 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter
50 Naxalites surrender ahead of Modi's C'garh visit
50 Naxalites surrender ahead of Modi's C'garh visit
How to DEFEAT the Naxals!
How to DEFEAT the Naxals!
Alert in C'garh, J'khand as Maoists escalate IED blasts
Alert in C'garh, J'khand as Maoists escalate IED blasts

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Poonam Dhillon's Top 7 Songs

webstory image 2

Easter Special: 22 Oldest Churches of India

webstory image 3

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

VIDEOS

US Vice President JD Vance arrives in India with wife Usha, children1:08

US Vice President JD Vance arrives in India with wife...

Visuals from world's highest railway bridge after heavy rain hits J-K1:11

Visuals from world's highest railway bridge after heavy...

Watch: To celebrate 'goddess of war', devotees in Mangaluru 'throw fire' at each other1:44

Watch: To celebrate 'goddess of war', devotees in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD