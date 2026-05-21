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TN Guv stops Rahul Gandhi mention during minister's oath taking

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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May 21, 2026 13:31 IST

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Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar intervened during a minister's swearing-in ceremony when the minister deviated from the official oath to include political slogans.

TN Guv corrects minister Rajesh Kumar's oath

IMAGE: S Rajesh Kumar sworn in as a member of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from Killiyoor constituency, in Chennai on May 11, 2026. Photograph: @INCTamilNadu/ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar intervened when Congress leader S Rajesh Kumar deviated from his oath.
  • Kumar hailed Congress leaders during the oath-taking ceremony as a state minister.
  • The Governor instructed Kumar to stick to the written oath provided to him.
  • Other ministers also added phrases to their oaths, including hailing the Chief Minister and pledging party loyalty.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who swore-in ministers in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Cabinet during its expansion on Thursday, asked Congress leader S Rajesh Kumar to stick to the written oath after the latter deviated.

Governor Insists on Official Oath

Arlekar asked Kumar to confine himself to the written oath given to him after the Congress leader raised slogans hailing his party leaders.

 

Kumar is the Congress Legislature Party leader representing Killiyoor constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

He was among the 23 MLAs, including 21 from TVK who were inducted in the C Joseph Vijay-led Cabinet on Thursday.

Oath Taking Incident

During the oath-taking as state minister at the Lok Bhavan in Chennai, Kumar, while reading out the oath from a paper, suddenly hailed Congress leaders Kamaraj, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, spontaneously prompting the Governor to say 'that is not part of your oath'.

Immediately, an official approached Kumar and pointed to the written statement placed in front of him. Thereafter, he completed the oath.

Other Ministers' Oaths

Minutes later, TVK legislator from Salem South, A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban, after taking the oath as a minister, hailed party leader and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, present on the dais, saying 'vaazhga thalaivar, valarga Tamil' (long live the leader, may Tamil prosper).

TVK member from Sriperumbudur, Thennarasu, concluded his oath as a minister by saying he would remain loyal to the party leader and the party.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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