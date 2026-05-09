Congress to join TVK govt in TN; may get two ministers, one RS seat

The Congress party is poised to join the Tamil Nadu government led by actor Vijay's TVK, but the final decision on portfolios and specific demands rests with the Congress national leadership.

IMAGE: Congress Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar stages a protest against the BJP-led Centre and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for not inviting TVK chief Vijay to form the next government, in Chennai, May 8, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress confirms participation in the new Tamil Nadu government led by Vijay's TVK.

TNCC chief dismisses concerns about a hung assembly, assuring a stable government.

CPI and CPI(M) are extending unconditional support to the TVK-led government.

The alliance between Congress and TVK aims to extend beyond government formation to local and parliamentary elections.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai on Friday said that the Congress will be part of the new government in Tamil Nadu led by actor-politician Vijay-led TVK and claimed that it was offered two ministerial posts and one Rajya Sabha seat.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai after a statewide protest against the Governor's delay in inviting the single largest party (TVK) to form the government, Selvaperunthagai said the party top brass is currently finalising the details of their participation.

Congress secures key positions

"They (TVK) have said two ministers and one Rajya Sabha member." However, the final decision on the number of portfolios and specific demands rests with the Congress national leadership, he said.

Dismissing concerns regarding a "hung assembly", the TNCC chief noted that the alliance has "almost reached" the required majority mark of 118 seats.

He assured that the government would be stable once the majority is proven on the floor of the House.

Governor criticised for delay

The TNCC chief criticised the Governor for the alleged delay in inviting the TVK to form the government.

While the Congress joined the TVK-led alliance with specific conditions, Selvaperunthagai noted that the CPI and CPI(M) have extended unconditional support from the outside rather than joining the coalition formally. He welcomed their support, noting that national leaders had been in discussion with the Left parties.

Alliance aims for long-term collaboration

Selvaperunthagai said that this alliance is not merely for the current government formation but is intended to continue through local body elections and the Parliamentary elections.

Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, with 108 seats, but 10 short of a majority initially, had earlier reached out to the Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India-Marxist and the VCK-- all Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam allies, seeking their support to form government after winning its maiden Assembly election in Tamil Nadu which was held on April 23.

Apart from Congress (5 seats), the three others have two MLAs each in the 234-member House.