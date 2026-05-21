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Vijay expands cabinet, Cong ministers join TN govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 12:24 IST

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After nearly 60 years, the Congress party has returned to the Tamil Nadu government following a Cabinet expansion, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape.

Vijay expands cabinet, Congress ministers join

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Governor with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, during the oath taking ceremony of new ministers. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expanded his Cabinet, inducting 23 new ministers.
  • The Congress party returns to Tamil Nadu's government after nearly 60 years, marking a significant political shift.
  • Two Congress MLAs, S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan, were sworn in as ministers in the expanded Cabinet.
  • The inclusion of Congress MLAs is hailed as a 'turning point' in Tamil Nadu's political history.
  • The last Congress Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was M Bhakthavatsalam, who served from 1963 to 1967.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday expanded his Cabinet by inducting 23 more legislators as ministers, including two from the Congress, which marked the return of the grand old party to governance in Tamil Nadu after almost 60 years.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Lok Bhavan and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to the minister-designates.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam MLAs, including Srinath, S Kamali, C Vijayalakshmi and R V Ranjithkumar were initially sworn-in as ministers.

 

Congress MLAs Take Office

Congress party's S Rajesh Kumar, representing Killiyoor, and P Viswanathan, who won from Melur segment, took oath as ministers.

AICC incharge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, said the inclusion of his party MLAs in the Cabinet heralded a 'turning point' in the political history of Tamil Nadu.

"Congress cadres have been striving for power for the last 59 years and have been working for it with loyalty and dedication. Now, they have got it," Chodankar told PTI Videos.

Reactions to Congress's Return

Congress Lok Sabh (Karur) MP Jothimani said in a statement: "After 59 years, two members of the Congress party have taken up positions in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet. This is a highly joyful moment for the Congress party. Heartfelt congratulations to elder brother Viswanathan and younger brother Rajeshkumar! May this responsibility turn out to be a great opportunity to render exemplary service to the people of Tamil Nadu."

Also, Congress supporters hailed in social media the inclusion of party MLAs in the Cabinet on May 21, the death anniversary of iconic leader Rajiv Gandhi.

Details of the Cabinet Expansion

A total of 23 MLAs were sworn in as ministers and it includes three women.

Vijay's friend Srinath, elected from Thoothukudi Assembly segment, was the first to take oath.

Mohamed Farvas J, and N Marie Wilson were from the minority communities.

Governor Arlekar corrected Congress leader Rajesh Kumar during his oath-taking and asked him to confine to the written oath given to him.

While reading out the oath from a paper, he suddenly hailed Congress leaders Kamaraj, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, spontaneously prompting the Governor to say, 'that is not part of your oath'.

Historical Context

The Cabinet expansion marks the Congress' return to government in Tamil Nadu after nearly six decades as the Dravidian majors -- the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, have never accommodated allies, including the national party that has aligned with both parties at different points of time.

The last Congress chief minister was M Bhakthavatsalam and he helmed Tamil Nadu, then known as Madras state, from 1963 to 1967.

The first non-Congress government in post-independent India was ushered in by Dravidian stalwart and DMK founder C N Annadaurai in 1967 when he led the party to a stupendous win against the then ruling Congress.

TVK top leader and Minister for Public Works and Sports Development, Aadhav Arjuna on Wednesday urged the Congress, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League to join the government and said it was the wish of Chief Minister Vijay.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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