HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Governor halts Vijay's dramatic off-script oath

Governor halts Vijay's dramatic off-script oath

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 10, 2026 18:13 IST

x

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar intervened when TVK chief Vijay attempted to deliver an unscripted oath-taking speech, redirecting him to the official script.

Governor halts Vijay's unscripted speech

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar administers the oath to TVK chief C Joseph Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu during the oath-taking ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • TVK chief Vijay attempted to deliver an unscripted oath-taking speech as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
  • Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar intervened, insisting on the official oath.
  • Vijay initially deviated from the script, making hand gestures and vowing to work for all sections of the people.
  • After the official oath, Vijay announced three welfare schemes related to electricity, women's safety, and drug eradication.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay on Sunday attempted to convert the oath-taking ceremony into a powerful oath-speech by going off-script and making hand gestures to signify his strength and power, but Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar intervened and asked him to confine to the official oath.

Governor Halts Unscripted Oath

Immediately after the Governor began to administer the oath to him, Vijay went off-script and started saying, "I, C Joseph Vijay, will stay true to the legally established Constitution of India.... as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, I will work honestly and dedicatedly to fulfil my responsibilities. I will adhere to the rule of law, work with honesty, remove hate, and will work honestly for all sections of the people. This I swear on god and take the oath," saying thus, Vijay raised his right hand as he swore on god and clenched his fist.

 

TVK MLA-elect A Rajmohan, who was standing behind Vijay, clapped his hands in jubilation and party workers too erupted in joy.

Vijay's parents, film maker S A Chandrasekhar and Shoba, present in front of the dais, turned emotional.

Vijay Takes Official Oath

The Governor intervened and asked Vijay to read out the official oath from the paper provided to him.

Vijay sought some clarification from the Governor and read out from the written oath.

He took the oath on god and shortly after his ministers were sworn in, Vijay announced three people welfare schemes related to electricity, women's safety and eradication of drugs, at the stadium.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

CM Vijay promises to be the only power centre in TN
CM Vijay promises to be the only power centre in TN
Vijay launches free power, women's safety schemes
Vijay launches free power, women's safety schemes
Inside Vijay's Cabinet: A Blend of Youth and Veterans
Inside Vijay's Cabinet: A Blend of Youth and Veterans
Vijay's journey from 'Thalapathy' to 'Muthalvan'
Vijay's journey from 'Thalapathy' to 'Muthalvan'
TN CM Vijay signs first order, gives free electricity
TN CM Vijay signs first order, gives free electricity

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 2

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

WATCH: PM Modi and Mithun Da Share Warm Handshake at Suvendu Adhikari's Oath Ceremony0:11

WATCH: PM Modi and Mithun Da Share Warm Handshake at...

Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik congratulates Vijay with sand sculpture1:34

Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik congratulates Vijay with...

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills5:09

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO