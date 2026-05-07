TN governor rejects Vijay's claim, says he lacks majority; cadres protest

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has declined TVK's request to form the government, citing a lack of majority support in the state's Legislative Assembly despite Congress's offer to support TVK.

IMAGE: TVK chief Vijay arrives at the Tamil Nadu Lok Bhavan, Chennai, May 7, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar rejected TVK's claim to form the government.

The Governor cited TVK's lack of requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

TVK won 108 seats in the April 23 polls, falling short of the 118-seat majority.

Congress, with five seats, has offered its support to TVK.

Tamil Nadu Lok Bhavan on Thursday said Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar explained to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay that his party does not have requisite support to form the government.

Governor's Decision on Government Formation

The Lok Bhavan said Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar invited TVK president C Joseph Vijay to Lok Bhavan on Thursday, for the second interaction between the two since Wednesday.

"During the meeting, the hon'ble governor explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly, essential for forming the government, has not been established, " it said in a press release.

TVK's Election Performance

In a span of 24 hours, Vijay had met the governor for the second time on Thursday over government formation.

Though TVK won the April 23 polls with 108 seats, it fell short of the majority mark of 118 to form government. The Congress, which has won five seats, has extended it support to TVK.

TVK cadres protest delay

Tension prevailed for a while when TVK cadres staged a protest demonstration outside the Lok Bhavan on Thursday, demanding that the governor should allow the party chief Vijay to form the government.

Despite providing the list of 112 supporting MLAs, including those of Congress, to the governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was yet to invite Vijay to form the government.

The protesting TVK cadres, who were from Tiruppur district, referencing the S R Bommai case verdict, told the media that the governor's house is not the appropriate venue for proving a majority, and emphasised that the legislative assembly is the rightful place to prove the majority.

The protestors also claimed that TVK has emerged as the single largest party by securing 108 MLAs, and as per the constitution, it was the duty of the governor to call Vijay to form the government.

Governor favouring BJP, say TVK workers

They also alleged that the governor was "favouring" the Bharatiya Janata Party by denying TVK the opportunity to form a government. The protesters also showed placards and shouted against the governor. Police had a tough time dealing with them.

Expressing their disappointment that Vijay could not be sworn in today, the cadres said that they have decided to remain in Chennai until the oath-taking ceremony is held.