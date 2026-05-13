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Three Killed In Suspected Militant Ambush In Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 15:48 IST

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An ambush by suspected militants in Manipur's Kangpokpi district resulted in the tragic death of three individuals, including a prominent religious figure, highlighting ongoing security concerns in the region.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • Three people killed in a suspected militant ambush in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.
  • The victims were members of the Thadou Baptist Association returning from Churachandpur.
  • Reverend V Sitlhour, a former general secretary of the Manipur Baptist Convention, was among those killed.
  • The ambush occurred between Kotzim and Kotlen villages.

Three persons were allegedly killed and several others injured in an ambush by suspected militants in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Wednesday, police said.

Details Of The Manipur Ambush

The incident happened between Kotzim and Kotlen villages when members of the Thadou Baptist Association (TBA) were returning from Churachandpur, they said.

 

Among those killed was Reverend V Sitlhour, a former general secretary of the Manipur Baptist Convention, they said.

The victims were travelling in two vehicles, police said, adding that they were gathering more details about the attack.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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