3 more killed in Manipur, Kuki groups lift blockade

At least three 'village volunteers' were killed and five others injured in an exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur's Bishnupur district, police said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inspects the on-ground situation at the hills adjoining Bishnupur-Churachandpur in view of the ongoing conflict in the state, on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place in Khoijumantabi village late on Saturday night when the 'village volunteers' were guarding the area in a makeshift bunker, a police officer said.

While two bodies were found initially, the third one was recovered later.

There are claims of one more death from certain quarters, but it was not confirmed by officials.

Five people were injured in the shootout that lasted for several hours. A couple of them, the condition of whom was stated to be serious, were brought to a hospital in Imphal, police said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh went to the spot to take stock of the situation and interacted with the locals.

An association of the Hmar community said one that one of the deceased was from their tribe and he was killed by 'terrorists'.

Demanding that the guilty be punished, Hmar Students' Association said in a statement: 'We request the central government to provide increased security measures and support to the Kuki-Hmar-Zomi-Mizo community.'

Meanwhile, the United Peoples' Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO), two umbrella Kuki organisations, have withdrawn roadblocks in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on National Highway 2.

In a joint statement, the two organisations, which represent among others former militant groups that have signed suspension of operations pacts with the government, said the blockade on the highway has been lifted with immediate effect, following an appeal by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The organisations said the home minister had shown deep concern to restore peace and harmony in the state.

However, Kuki civil society group Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), which had announced a roadblock on NH-2 two months ago, has not officially withdrawn the agitation yet.

Manipur has two national highways -- NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) and NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam).

The NH-2 has been blocked by Kuki organisations since the violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, and was temporarily opened following Shah's visit in late May.

The decision to lift the blockade comes following a recent meeting of the UPF, KNO and other Kuki groups with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati, sources close to the development said.

'The decision was taken after wide-ranging consultations with civil society organisations, village chiefs and women leaders on several occasions,' the joint statement said.

More than 100 people have so far lost their lives in ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

'The Kuki Zo organisations had earlier met the home minister and appealed to him to provide security in the vulnerable villages in the bordering and foothill areas. We appreciate that central forces have been deployed in most of these areas as assured, and the process is in progress,' UPF and KNO said.

Once the deployment of central forces is complete in all vulnerable areas, the Kuki groups will withdraw their 'volunteers' from those places to help restore peace and tranquility, the statement said.

'We also take this opportunity to appeal to all peace-loving organisations and citizens in the state of Manipur to reciprocate our gesture and take steps towards peace and communal harmony in the state,' it added.