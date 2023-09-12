News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 3 Kuki-Zo tribals shot dead as violence continues in Manipur

3 Kuki-Zo tribals shot dead as violence continues in Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 12, 2023 11:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Three tribals belonging to the Kuki-Zo community were shot dead on Tuesday morning allegedly by militants of banned terror groups in Kangpopki district in Manipur, officials said.

IMAGE: People take out a candlelight march demanding peace in violence-hit Manipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

They said the assailants came in a vehicle and attacked the villagers between the Ireng and Karam areas located in the bordering areas of Imphal West and Kangpopki districts.

This village is located in the hills and is dominated by the tribal people.

 

The incident comes close on the heels of the violence that broke out at Pallel in Tengnoupal district in which three persons were killed and over 50 injured on September 8.

More than 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'People are still dying in Manipur'
'People are still dying in Manipur'
'He should not have slept for 4 months'
'He should not have slept for 4 months'
Why Manipuris Smashed Radios During Mann Ki Baat
Why Manipuris Smashed Radios During Mann Ki Baat
Asia Cup: The secret of Kuldeep's success!
Asia Cup: The secret of Kuldeep's success!
Why analysts are wary of OMCs' stocks
Why analysts are wary of OMCs' stocks
'Kohli has shown again why he is called great'
'Kohli has shown again why he is called great'
Monday Was A Day Of Records For India
Monday Was A Day Of Records For India
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'The situation in Manipur is hopeless'

'The situation in Manipur is hopeless'

Would Manipur Violence Have Continued If...

Would Manipur Violence Have Continued If...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances