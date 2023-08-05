News
Man, son among 3 killed, 2 hurt in fresh violence in Manipur

Man, son among 3 killed, 2 hurt in fresh violence in Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 05, 2023 11:20 IST
Three persons including a father-son duo were killed by militants in Manipur's Bishnupur district late night on Friday, police said.

IMAGE: All Assam Students' Union chief adviser Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya along with North East Students Organisation delegation facilitates peace efforts in the strife-ridden Manipur, in Imphal, August 2, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The three were gunned down while they were sleeping and later slashed with swords at Kwakta in the district, the police said on Saturday morning, adding that the assailants came from Churachandpur.

 

"The three used to stay in a relief camp but had returned to their residences at Kwakta on Friday after the situation had improved," the police said.

Soon after the incident, an irate mob gathered at Kwakta and wanted to head towards Churachandpur but was stopped by security personnel, the police said.

"Three persons including one policeman were injured following heavy exchange of fire between state forces and militants near Kwakta on Saturday morning. The policeman sustained splinter injuries on his face. All the three have been brought to Raj Medicity in Imphal for treatment. They are out of danger," police said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has shortened curfew relaxation hours in the twin Imphal districts because of the violence.

"Instead of curfew relaxation from 5am to 6pm in the twin Imphal districts, it has now been shortened to 5am to 10.30am," an official said.

On August 4, the Manipur police said a joint security force conducted an operation in the Koutruk hill range and destroyed as many as seven illegal bunkers.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour general strike called by the co-ordinating committee of 27 assembly constituencies in Manipur on Saturday paralysed normal life in Imphal Valley, with markets and business establishments remaining shut in almost all localities.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
