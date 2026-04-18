Two Killed In Manipur Ambush After CM's Peace Appeal

Following a peace appeal, a deadly ambush in Manipur's Ukhrul district has left two dead, raising tensions between Kuki and Naga communities.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points Two individuals were killed in an ambush in Manipur's Ukhrul district by suspected militants.

The attack occurred near Yaolen village, dominated by the Kuki community, following a peace appeal by the Chief Minister.

The victims were travelling in a convoy from Imphal to Ukhrul when the ambush took place.

The Tangkhul Naga Long condemned the attack, alleging involvement of Kuki SoO cadres and demanding security measures.

Two persons were shot dead by suspected militants in an ambush in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place near Kuki-dominated Yaolen village this afternoon, a day after Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh visited the Tangkhul Naga-majority hill district and appealed for peace and dialogue during an interaction with both Kuki and Naga residents.

Details of the Manipur Ambush

Suspected militants opened fire at an Ukhrul-bound convoy of civilian vehicles coming from Imphal. A man sitting in the front passenger seat of a car was struck by a bullet in the head and he died on the spot, while another person who suffered gunshot wounds succumbed to his injuries, they said.

The deceased were identified as S W Chinaoshang from Tashar village and Y Vashum from Kharasom village.

Windshields and rear windows of three cars were also damaged during the ambush.

Reactions to the Attack

The Kuki Zo Council has denied any involvement of the community in the killing of two persons.

On the other hand, the Working Committee of Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), in a separate statement, strongly condemned the incident.

"The victims were part of a group of passengers, including women, children, and elderly persons, travelling from Imphal to Ukhrul under security escort... The attack was carried out by Kuki SoO cadres using snipers and long-range weapons shortly after the security escort had withdrawn," it said.

The committee demanded immediate combing operations in Yaolen and nearby Kuki-inhabited villages, holding the government responsible for ensuring the safety of civilians, it added.

Under Indian law, murder charges would typically apply in this case, and the investigation will likely involve identifying the perpetrators and their motives. Manipur has seen ongoing ethnic tensions, and this incident could further destabilise the region. Security forces will be under pressure to prevent retaliatory attacks.