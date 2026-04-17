Three Die In Palamu Road Accident

A tragic road accident in Jharkhand's Palamu district resulted in the deaths of three people, including two young boys, after their motorcycle collided with an SUV.

Key Points Three individuals, including two boys, were killed in a road accident in Jharkhand's Palamu district.

The accident occurred when their motorcycle collided with an SUV near Barwadih.

Two people died at the scene, while the third died in hospital.

Police have seized both the motorcycle and the SUV involved in the fatal collision.

Three persons, including two boys, were killed after their motorcycle collided with an SUV in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.

Details Of The Fatal Collision

The accident happened near Barwadih in the Patan police station area on Thursday night, they said.

"Two persons died on the spot, while the third person succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital," a police official said.

"We have seized the motorcycle and the SUV. The driver and other occupants of the SUV fled following the accident, leaving their vehicle behind," he added.

Indian law stipulates that causing death by negligence carries a maximum punishment of two years imprisonment, or a fine, or both. The police investigation will likely focus on determining which driver was at fault and whether charges of rash driving or negligence will be filed.