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Home  » News » Motorcycle Crash in Palamu Claims Two Lives

Motorcycle Crash in Palamu Claims Two Lives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 28, 2026 22:07 IST

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A tragic motorcycle accident in Palamu, Jharkhand, resulted in two deaths and two injuries, highlighting the dangers of speeding and reckless driving on Indian roads.

Key Points

  • A head-on motorcycle collision in Palamu, Jharkhand resulted in two fatalities and two injuries.
  • The accident occurred in Karihar village within the Patan police station area.
  • Speeding is suspected to be a major factor contributing to the deadly motorcycle crash.
  • The deceased have been identified as Omprakash Ram and Ramsaran Das.
  • Police have seized both motorcycles involved in the accident and are investigating the circumstances.

Two persons were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday, police said.

The accident happened around 3 pm in Karihar village in the Patan police station area, they said.

 

The deceased were identified as Omprakash Ram (45) of Padwa and Ramsaran Das (55) of Chak, they added.

"All four were rushed to the Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead on arrival. The other two are undergoing treatment," said Patan police station's officer-in-charge Shashi Shekhar Pandey.

Both the motorcycles have been seized, he said.

According to eyewitnesses, the two deceased were travelling on a motorcycle along with a minor girl when another bike, ridden by a youth, approached them from the opposite direction.

Both motorcycles were reportedly speeding, and the riders lost control as they came face-to-face, leading to a head-on collision.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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