Two Killed in Head-On Collision in West Singhbhum

A tragic motorcycle accident in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, resulted in the death of two young men and injuries to two others after a head-on collision with a passenger van, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points Two individuals, Bipin Sinku and Vikram Sinku, died in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a passenger van in West Singhbhum.

The accident occurred at Nurda Tola in the Hatgamharia police station area, involving four youths riding a motorcycle at high speed.

One of the injured riders was referred to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur with serious injuries, while the other sustained minor injuries.

Police have seized the passenger van, and are currently searching for the driver who fled the scene after the accident.

Two persons were killed and two others injured after a motorcycle collided head-on with a passenger van in West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred at Nurda Tola in the Hatgamharia police station area on Friday night, they said.

"The deceased were identified as Bipin Sinku and Vikram Sinku. The bodies were sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination," said Officer-in-Charge of Hatgamharia Police Station, Uttam Tiwari.

According to police, four youths in their early 20s were riding a motorcycle at high speed, heading towards Balandia after attending a traditional Ho community ritual at Munda Shahi.

"Only one of them was wearing a helmet. Near Nurda Tola, the bike collided with a passenger van coming from the opposite direction," the officer said.

Bipin died on the spot, while Vikram succumbed to injuries during treatment at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital.

Another rider, Bhim Singh Sinku, sustained serious injuries and was referred to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur, while Chandra Mohan Sinku suffered minor injuries and was discharged after treatment, police said.

All four were residents of Kudapi village in Hatgamharia, they said.

Police have seized the passenger van, while its driver fled the scene after the accident, they said, adding that efforts are underway to trace him.