Nanded police have intensified their efforts against illegal weapon possession, leading to the detention of three individuals and the seizure of various weapons in two distinct operations across the district.

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Key Points Nanded police detained three individuals in two separate operations on Thursday.

Weapons, including a sword and daggers, were seized as part of a special drive against illegal possession.

Two 19-year-olds were detained on November 25 with concealed daggers and an unregistered motorcycle.

A 32-year-old man was nabbed for brandishing a sharp sword in Murumgalli during the early hours of November 25.

Three persons were detained and weapons seized from them in two separate operations in Nanded district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday.

Nanded Police Launch Special Drive

The operations were conducted as part of a special drive launched on the directions of Superintendent of Police Dr Neelabh Rohan to curb illegal possession and use of weapons.

In the first operation, a detection team of the Nanded Rural police received a tip-off during night patrolling on November 25 that two young men were moving suspiciously near a temple in Valmik Nagar with daggers concealed at their waists, said the official.

Acting on the information, police raided the spot and detained the suspects, both aged 19. Police seized an unregistered motorcycle, a short sharp iron sword and an iron dagger from them. The seized items were collectively valued at Rs 1,00,500, he stated.

In another incident, the Vazirabad police nabbed a 32 year-old man for allegedly brandishing a sharp sword on a road in the Murumgalli area during the early hours of November 25, creating panic among residents.