Long before smartphones and wristwatches became commonplace, public clock towers helped people keep track of time.

Many of these graceful structures have become iconic city landmarks, admired for their wonderful architecture and fascinating histories.

From Mumbai's grand Gothic tower to Lucknow's imposing Ghanta Ghar, here are eight famous public clocks across India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pinakpani/Wikimedia Commons

1. Rajabai Clock Tower, Mumbai

Completed in 1878, the 85-metre landmark stands on the University of Mumbai campus. It was funded by businessman Premchand Roychand and named after his mother Rajabai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virusism/Wikimedia Commons

2. Husainabad Clock Tower, Lucknow

Built in 1881, at 67 metres it is said to be India's tallest clock tower.

Its Victorian Gothic design and enormous clock face make it a prominent city monument.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish kachhawaha/Wikimedia Commons

3. Ghanta Ghar, Jodhpur

Built during Maharaja Sardar Singh's reign between 1880 and 1911, the sandstone tower stands beside the lively Sardar Market in the heart of old Jodhpur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy MaximusPrasad/Wikimedia Commons

4. Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Mysuru

Also known as Dodda Gadiara, it was built in 1927 to commemorate the silver jubilee of King George V's reign. It is located near KR circle.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhaskaranaidu/Wikimedia Commons

5. Secunderabad Clock Tower, Secunderabad

Located in Secunderabad, this structure was built on a 10-acre site in 1860. The tower was formally opened to the public on February 1, 1897.

Photograph: Kind courtesy dehraduntourism.co.in

6. Ghanta Ghar, Dehradun

Situated at a busy road junction in the city centre, the six-faced clock tower, inaugurated in 1953, is one of Dehradun's most beloved sights.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arunvrparavur/Wikimedia Commons

7. Chinnakada Clock Tower, Kollam

All of Kollam once set their watches to Chinnakada tower. Erected in 1944, the four-sided timepiece was commissioned by local residents in memory of Unichakam Veedu K G Parameshwaran Pillai, who previously served as president of the Kollam municipal council.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sudipta Mallick/Wikimedia Commons

8. New Market Clock Tower, Kolkata

Dating to 1874, this Victorian Gothic tower lends grace to Kolkata's historic New Market complex.

Its red-brick structure is a familiar feature of the bustling shopping district.