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Home  » News » Police Seize Thousands Of Imported Weapons In Nanded

Police Seize Thousands Of Imported Weapons In Nanded

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 07, 2026 15:22 IST

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Maharashtra police have seized a massive cache of nearly 5,000 'import quality' weapons in Nanded, raising concerns about potential links to organised crime and illegal weapon distribution.

Key Points

  • Maharashtra police seized 4,796 sharp-edged weapons from a godown in Nanded.
  • The seized weapons are of 'import quality' and valued at approximately Rs 43 lakh.
  • Police suspect some weapons were intended for ceremonial purposes, while others could be used in crimes.
  • Authorities are investigating the supply chain and considering organised crime charges.

Police seized 4,796 sharp-edged weapons of "import quality", collectively worth about Rs 43 lakh, from an abandoned godown in Maharashtra's Nanded city on Thursday morning, an official said.

Massive Weapon Cache Uncovered

While some of the weapons could be meant for ceremonial and religious purposes, the rest could be used in crimes, the official said.

 

Acting on inputs about illegal weapon storage in the Abchalnagar area of the city, the police detained a man who led them to weapons, including swords and daggers, 'khanjar' and 'gupti', said Nanded Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar.

Investigation Into Organised Crime Links

The top official said that the seized weapons are of "import quality" and could be used for crimes. "We seized 4,796 sharp-edged weapons illegally stored in an abandoned godown," he said.

Police Vow To Expose Supply Chain

The police have sent out the message that they can also reach the suppliers of these weapons, the official said.

"We will expose the entire supply chain. We are also going to invoke sections concerning organised crime in this case," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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