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Man Arrested In Nanded For Illegal Pistol Possession

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 22, 2026 14:53 IST 2 Minutes Read

Nanded police have successfully apprehended a 21-year-old man, Akbar Khan Amjat Khan, for illegal possession of a country-made pistol and live cartridge, leading to a case registered under the Arms Act.

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Key Points

  • Nanded police arrested a 21-year-old man for possessing an unlicensed country-made pistol and live cartridge.
  • The arrest occurred on Tuesday near Eidgah Maidan following a tip-off received by the local Crime Branch.
  • The accused, Akbar Khan Amjat Khan, revealed he obtained the weapon from an absconding friend.
  • A case has been registered against both individuals under the provisions of the Arms Act.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly possessing a country-made pistol and a live cartridge without a valid licence in Maharashtra's Nanded city, officials said.

Illegal Weapon Seized In Nanded

The local Crime Branch had received information that a man was moving suspiciously with a pistol near Eidgah Maidan in the city.

 

Acting on the tip-off, the police reached the spot on Tuesday and took the accused, identified as Akbar Khan Amjat Khan, a resident of Khudbenagar in Nanded, into custody. The police recovered a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from his possession, an official said.

During questioning, the accused told the police that he had obtained the pistol from his friend, who is absconding.

A case has been registered against the two accused under provisions of the Arms Act, the police added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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nanded policearms actillegal pistolmaharashtra crimeakbar khan amjat khan

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