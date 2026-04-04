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Rival Gangs Clash in Nanded, Leaving Three Dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 04, 2026 12:59 IST

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A violent clash between rival gangs in Nanded, Maharashtra, resulted in the deaths of three people, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about gang activity in the region.

Key Points

  • Three individuals died in Nanded, Maharashtra, following a clash between the Sada gang and the Sai Lala gang.
  • The gang violence involved the use of daggers and sharp weapons, resulting in fatalities at the scene and in a hospital.
  • Police have detained five people in connection with the Nanded gang clash and are investigating the long-standing dispute between the rival groups.
  • The victims have been identified as Arjit Singh, Sayyed Avez and Mohammad Arbaz.

Three persons were killed after members of two rival gangs clashed with each other in Maharashtra's Nanded city in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

Police have detained five people in connection with the incident that occurred around 1.30 am near a mall in the city, an official said.

 

Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar said that members of the Sada gang and Sai Lala gang attacked each other with daggers and sharp weapons, killing two persons on the spot.

The third victim, who was rushed to a government hospital with grievous injuries, was allegedly attacked again inside the facility and killed, he told reporters.

The deceased have been identified as Arjit Singh, Sayyed Avez and Mohammad Arbaz, he said.

According to the police, the rival gangs had a long-standing dispute.

Details of the Nanded Gang Clash

On Friday night, Singh and his friends were returning after watching a movie, when members of a rival gang, who were allegedly tracking their movements, intercepted them.

Singh and Arbaz were killed on the spot, they said.

The third victim, Avez, was allegedly fatally stabbed by Singh's brother in the casualty ward of the hospital, police said.

Teams from the local crime branch, forensic experts, and a dog squad arrived at the scene, and further investigation is underway.

The process of registering a cross FIR is underway, the SP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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