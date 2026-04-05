Nanded Police Arrest Six in Gang-Related Triple Homicide

Six individuals have been apprehended by Nanded police following a brutal triple murder resulting from a violent clash between rival gangs, highlighting escalating gang warfare in the region.

Key Points Six individuals have been arrested in Nanded, Maharashtra, following a triple murder linked to a violent gang conflict.

The triple murder in Nanded resulted from a clash between the Sada gang and the Sai Lala gang, involving daggers and sharp weapons.

Two gang members died at the scene, while a third victim was killed at a government hospital.

Police have filed cross FIRs and are investigating the long-standing dispute between the rival gangs in Nanded.

The arrested individuals have been remanded to police custody until April 8 for further investigation into the Nanded triple murder case.

Police have arrested six individuals in connection with a sensational triple murder case in Nanded city of Maharashtra, which was a fallout of a rivalry between two gangs, an official said on Sunday.

The accused were produced before a local court of the Judicial Magistrate (first class), which remanded them to police custody until April 8, police inspector Santosh Tambe told PTI.

Three people were killed after members of two rival gangs clashed with each other in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

Details of the Gang Clash

According to police, members of the Sada gang and Sai Lala gang attacked each other with daggers and sharp weapons, killing two members of the gangs on the spot.

The third victim, who was rushed to a government hospital with grievous injuries, was allegedly attacked again inside the facility and killed.

The deceased have been identified as Arjit Singh, Sayyed Avez and Mohammad Arbaz.

According to the police, the rival gangs had a long-standing dispute.

On Friday night, Singh and his friends were returning after watching a movie when members of a rival gang, who were allegedly tracking their movements, intercepted them.

Singh and Arbaz were killed on the spot, police said, adding that the third victim, Avez, was allegedly fatally stabbed by Singh's brother in the casualty ward of the hospital.

Police have registered two cross FIRs and arrested Sonu Raut, Shakir Khan, Sambhaji Patil, Nagesh Ladde, Gajanan Chavan, and Pradeep Chavan.