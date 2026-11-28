ASUS has introduced the ProArt P16 in India, expanding its laptop portfolio for creative professionals and AI developers.

ASUS ProArt P16 arrives in India with OLED touch display, 120 Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X platform

All photographs: Kind courtesy Asus

1. Price: Rs 499,990

The Asus ProArt P16 starts at Rs 499,990 for the 64 GB memory model while the 128 GB variant costs Rs 649,990.

Both feature 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage and come in Nano Black.

2. Display: VESA DisplayHDR

The notebook sports a 16-inch 4 K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touch panel, offering 3,840 x 2,400-pixel clarity, a 120 Hz refresh rate and compatibility with a stylus.

3. Processor: Nvidia's RTX Spark N1X

The device is driven by Nvidia's RTX Spark N1X platform, combining a 20-core processor with a 6,144-core graphics unit.

Its premium variant packs 128 GB of LPDDR5X unified memory.

4. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7

Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The laptop also provides three USB 4.0 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A socket, HDMI 2.1 FRL, a 3.5mm audio connector and an SD Express 7.0 card slot.

5. Keyboard And Touchpad: Copilot Key

The laptop features an illuminated chiclet-style keyboard with 1.7 mm key travel, alongside a precision touchpad with DialPad functionality and a dedicated Copilot key.

6. Battery: 90 Wh

It packs a four-cell lithium-ion battery with a 90 Wh capacity, arranged in a 4S1P configuration.