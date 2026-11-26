Nanded police have apprehended two individuals, Sarvesh Satish Mudiraj and Pritam alias Bablu Lala Anand Lokhande, on Wednesday for illegal possession of a country-made pistol and live ammunition, valued at Rs 36,000, under the Arms Act.

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Key Points Two individuals, Sarvesh Satish Mudiraj and Pritam alias Bablu Lala Anand Lokhande, were arrested in Nanded on Wednesday.

They were found in possession of a country-made pistol and a live cartridge.

The seized weapon and ammunition are cumulatively valued at Rs 36,000.

The arrested individuals intended to sell the illegal firearm.

A third person, Ajay Tate, has been identified as the supplier of the weapon.

Two persons were held in Nanded allegedly with a country-made pistol and a live cartridge, a police official said on Thursday.

Details Of The Arrest

Sarvesh Satish Mudiraj (24) and Pritam alias Bablu Lala Anand Lokhande (22) were held on Wednesday on a tip-off, the Airport police station official added.

"The two were waiting under Maltekdi flyover with a country-made pistol and live ammunition, with the intention of selling them. The pistol and cartridge are cumulatively valued at Rs 36,000. They have named one Ajay Tate as the supplier," he said.

A case has been registered against the three under Arms Act, the official added.