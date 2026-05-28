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Three Die In Head-On Collision In Assam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 28, 2026 18:58 IST

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A tragic head-on collision in Assam's Kamrup district resulted in the death of three people after their SUV collided with a truck travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Key Points

  • Three people died in a head-on collision between an SUV and a truck in Assam's Kamrup district.
  • The accident occurred in Gauripur near North Guwahati, with the truck reportedly on the wrong side of the road.
  • The deceased have been identified as Parth Pratim Burman, Ranjit Dey, and Karuna Bezbarua.
  • The truck driver fled the scene after the fatal collision.

Three people were killed when their SUV collided head-on with a truck in Kamrup district of Assam on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place in Gauripur near North Guwahati, they said.

 

Details of the Fatal Collision

"The truck was coming on the wrong side of the road. An SUV coming at a high speed collided head-on with the truck, turning the vehicle into a mangled heap of metal," a police officer said.

All three occupants of the SUV died, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Parth Pratim Burman, Ranjit Dey and Karuna Bezbarua, police said.

The driver of the truck fled from the scene, leaving the vehicle at the spot, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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