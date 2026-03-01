Three Killed in Sikkim Truck Accident

A tragic truck accident in Gyalshing, Sikkim, resulted in the death of three people after the vehicle plunged into a gorge, prompting a police investigation into the cause.

Key Points A truck carrying construction materials plunged into a gorge in Sikkim's Gyalshing district.

The accident occurred early Sunday morning at Tikzeck Veer.

The truck driver and two handymen were killed in the accident.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fatal truck accident in Sikkim.

Three persons were killed as a truck plunged into a gorge in Sikkim's Gyalshing district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The truck was on its way from Dentam to Gyalshing with construction materials when the accident happened at Tikzeck Veer, they said.

The driver, Pradeep Chettri (40) of Salley, and two handymen, Nagendra Gurung (18) of Lingchom and Onchen Bhutia (20) of Sindrabong, died in the accident, they added.

Police said an investigation has been started to determine the exact cause of the accident.