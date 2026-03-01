HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Three Killed in Sikkim Truck Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 01, 2026 18:14 IST

A tragic truck accident in Gyalshing, Sikkim, resulted in the death of three people after the vehicle plunged into a gorge, prompting a police investigation into the cause.

Key Points

  • A truck carrying construction materials plunged into a gorge in Sikkim's Gyalshing district.
  • The accident occurred early Sunday morning at Tikzeck Veer.
  • The truck driver and two handymen were killed in the accident.
  • Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fatal truck accident in Sikkim.

Three persons were killed as a truck plunged into a gorge in Sikkim's Gyalshing district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The truck was on its way from Dentam to Gyalshing with construction materials when the accident happened at Tikzeck Veer, they said.

 

The driver, Pradeep Chettri (40) of Salley, and two handymen, Nagendra Gurung (18) of Lingchom and Onchen Bhutia (20) of Sindrabong, died in the accident, they added.

Police said an investigation has been started to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
