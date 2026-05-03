Three Arrested With Over A Kilogram Of Heroin In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Police arrested three individuals in Una, seizing over a kilogram of heroin and launching an investigation into the drug's source and intended destination.

Key Points Three individuals arrested in Una district by Himachal Pradesh Police's Anti-Chitta team.

Over one kilogram of 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) recovered from the suspects.

The accused were apprehended while travelling in a car near Santoshgarh Municipal Council.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway to determine the source and destination of the drugs.

An Anti-Chitta team of Himachal Pradesh Police arrested three people in Una district after recovering more than a kilogram of 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) from their possession, police said on Sunday.

Details Of The Arrest And Seizure

The accused, Raman, 41, Gurmukh, 40, and Sarvajeet, 28, all Una residents, were apprehended while travelling in a car from Virbhadra Chowk toward Nagran road, in Ward Number 1 of Santoshgarh Municipal Council, police said.

The special task force led by ASP Renu Sharma stationed at the location, stopped the car for search, 'chitta' was found concealed within various articles of clothing, they said.

Ongoing Investigation Into Drug Trafficking

The team immediately took all of them into custody and also seized the vehicle. The case is being investigated to know the source of this large consignment of 'chitta', specifically, from where they procured it and where they intended to transport it, the police said.

A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation is going on, the police added.