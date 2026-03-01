HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HP Police Seizes Drugs, Liquor in Anti-Chitta Operation

HP Police Seizes Drugs, Liquor in Anti-Chitta Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 01, 2026 18:22 IST

Himachal Pradesh Police conducted a major anti-drug operation, seizing significant quantities of heroin, charas, and illegal liquor, demonstrating their commitment to combating drug trafficking and creating a drug-free society.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Himachal Pradesh Police conducted a state-wide anti-drug operation targeting drug trafficking.
  • During the operation, police seized 406 grams of charas and 19.236 grams of heroin (chitta).
  • Authorities also seized 124 grams of poppy husk and 465,100 millilitres of illegal liquor.
  • Multiple cases were registered under the NDPS Act and the Excise Act as a result of the operation.
  • The Himachal Pradesh government is committed to expanding the anti-drug campaign to achieve a drug-free society.

A total of 145 locations were searched during the anti-Chitta operation conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday, an official said.

During the search, 406 grams of charas, 19.236 grams of chitta (heroin), 124 grams of poppy husk (chura-post), and 465,100 millilitres of illegal liquor were sized and six cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a statement issued here said.

 

Four cases were lodged under the Excise Act, it added.

State-Wide Anti-Drug Operation

The synchronised search and raid operation against drug trafficking was conducted in all districts of Himachal Pradesh by the state intelligence department, armed forces and district police.

The police spokesperson further said that during the campaign, drug detection kits were effectively used and proper videography of the entire process of search, seizure and arrest was ensured.

All actions were carried out in full compliance with the NDPS Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Arms Act and other applicable legal provisions, he added.

Commitment to a Drug-Free Society

The state government and police were fully committed to expanding this campaign in a more comprehensive, scientific, and aggressive manner with zero-tolerance to achieve the goal of a drug-free society.

The police department has appealed to citizens, especially the youth, to immediately report any drug-related activity to 112 or the nearest police station.

The identity of informants would be kept completely confidential, the statement added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
