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Home  » News » Newly Married Couple Nabbed with Heroin in Himachal Hotel Raid

Newly Married Couple Nabbed with Heroin in Himachal Hotel Raid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 13:57 IST

A newly married couple's alleged involvement in drug trafficking has been exposed after they were arrested with heroin and cash in a Himachal Pradesh hotel raid, sparking a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A married couple was arrested in Sundernagar, Himachal Pradesh, for possession of 21.01 grams of 'chitta' (adulterated heroin).
  • The arrest followed a police raid on a hotel based on information about drug trafficking activities.
  • Police recovered Rs 19,510 in cash from the couple's possession.
  • A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway.

A married couple was arrested with 21.01 grams of 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) from a hotel in Sundernagar in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Arun Bhatti and Parul Guleria, both residents of Mandi who had recently tied the knot, were arrested on Tuesday, they added.

 

The police said they received information that several individuals staying at a hotel in Sundernagar were involved in drug trafficking.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team reached the hotel and arrested the couple with the contraband, recovering Rs 19,510 in cash from their possession, they added.

Superintendent of Police, Mandi, Vinod Kumar, confirmed the development and said a case has been registered under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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