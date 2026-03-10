Eight Arrested in Himachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Operation

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Himachal Pradesh Police arrested eight individuals and seized a significant quantity of narcotics during a state-wide anti-drug campaign.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday said they have arrested eight people along with 1.22 kg of charas and 7 grams of chitta (adulterated heroin) during the second phase of the anti-drug campaign.

A special 24-hour drive was conducted across the state on Monday in which the police and special task force (STF) jointly established nakas at 176 identified locations, according to an official statement.

The operation was carried out in a coordinated manner based on intelligence inputs and inter-district coordination, it added.

In total, 20,230 vehicles were thoroughly checked during the operation to ensure strict vigilance and security and five cases were registered.

Eight people were arrested along with 1.22 kg of charas and 7 grams of chitta during the anti-drug campaign, it said.

Objectives of the Anti-Drug Campaign

The main objective of the campaign was to dismantle drug trafficking networks and curb illegal activities related to narcotics. Apart from action against drug-related offences, the police also took strict action against traffic rule violations.

As many as 866 challans were issued under the Motor Vehicles Act and 12 challans under the COTPA Act. To ensure scientific investigation in suspicious cases, blood and urine samples of 21 suspected individuals were collected as per legal procedures for further examination.

The main aim of the campaign is to prevent youth from falling into the trap of drugs and to eliminate group-based drug activities developing in secluded places that attract young people, the statement added.