Three Arrested With Heroin In J&K's Samba District

In Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police have arrested three individuals for allegedly peddling drugs and seized heroin as part of the 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan'.

Key Points Three alleged drug peddlers arrested in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Police recovered heroin-like substance from the possession of the arrested individuals.

The arrests were made as part of the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' (Drug-Free Campaign).

A case has been registered at Vijaypur police station, and further investigation is underway.

Police have arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered heroin-like substance from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Thursday.

Drug Bust During 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan'

As part of the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan', a police team was conducting checks on the link road towards Rakh Barotian in Vijaypur area, when they intercepted three persons travelling in a scooty, police said.

Details of the Arrested Individuals

During the checking, heroin-like substance was recovered from the trio -- identified as Rahul Sharma, Sanju Bhagat and Nirmal Kumar, all residents of Jammu.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

Police have seized the contraband along with the vehicle. A case has been registered at Vijaypur police station under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway, officials added.

The 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' is an initiative aimed at creating awareness and taking action against drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir. Such operations are part of ongoing efforts to curb the illegal drug trade and its associated problems in the region.