Three Arrested With Heroin In J&K's Samba District

In Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police have arrested three individuals for allegedly peddling drugs and seized heroin as part of the 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan'.
Key Points
- Three alleged drug peddlers arrested in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir.
- Police recovered heroin-like substance from the possession of the arrested individuals.
- The arrests were made as part of the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' (Drug-Free Campaign).
- A case has been registered at Vijaypur police station, and further investigation is underway.
Police have arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered heroin-like substance from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Thursday.
Drug Bust During 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan'
As part of the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan', a police team was conducting checks on the link road towards Rakh Barotian in Vijaypur area, when they intercepted three persons travelling in a scooty, police said.
Details of the Arrested Individuals
During the checking, heroin-like substance was recovered from the trio -- identified as Rahul Sharma, Sanju Bhagat and Nirmal Kumar, all residents of Jammu.
Legal Proceedings and Investigation
Police have seized the contraband along with the vehicle. A case has been registered at Vijaypur police station under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway, officials added.