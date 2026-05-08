Three Arrested With 15 Kg Of Ganja In Uttar Pradesh

Three individuals were arrested in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, for possessing over 15 kg of ganja, revealing a drug trafficking route from Odisha to Bihar.

Key Points Three individuals arrested in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh for possession of over 15 kg of ganja.

The seized ganja is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 2.70 lakh.

Accused confessed to procuring ganja from Odisha and supplying it to Bihar and other states.

A case has been registered, and the arrestees have been sent to jail.

Three people have been arrested with over 15 kg of ganja worth about Rs 2.70 lakh in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, police said on Friday.

Details of the Arrest and Accused

Padrauna SHO Om Prakash Tiwari said the arrested accused have been identified as Bikaau Bharti, Himanshu Kumar, and Akhilesh Sahni.

Drug Trafficking Route Revealed

During questioning, the accused allegedly told police that they procured ganja from Odisha and supplied it to Bihar and other states, sharing the proceeds among themselves, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection, and the arrestees have been sent to jail.