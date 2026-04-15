Police Seize 15 Quintals of Cannabis, Arrest Two in Sultanpur

Uttar Pradesh police intercepted a cannabis smuggling operation in Sultanpur, seizing over 15 quintals of the drug and arresting two individuals involved in transporting it from Odisha to Lucknow.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Uttar Pradesh police and STF seize over 15 quintals of cannabis in Sultanpur.

Two individuals arrested for smuggling cannabis from Odisha to Lucknow.

The seized cannabis has an estimated market value of Rs 1.5 crore.

Accused booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police are investigating the wider network involved in the cannabis smuggling operation.

A joint team of local police and the STF has seized more than 15 quintals of 'ganja' worth around Rs 1.5 crore, and arrested two persons here, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the team intercepted a truck on the Sultanpur-Lucknow highway near Ravania Purab village on Tuesday evening, Circle Officer (City) Saurabh Sawant told reporters.

"A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 1,520 kg of ganja (cannabis) packed in 50 sacks, with an estimated market value of around Rs 1.5 crore," Sawant said.

The consignment was being smuggled from Odisha to Lucknow, the officer said.

To avoid detection while entering the state capital with a heavy vehicle, the accused had hired four labourers to shift the contraband into a smaller pickup van.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nasir, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, and Arya from Lucknow.

Investigation into Cannabis Smuggling Network

"We are investigating the entire network involved in this racket," Sawant said.

The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.