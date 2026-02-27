HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar Police Seize ₹1.23 Crore Worth of Ganja, Arrest Two

Bihar Police Seize ₹1.23 Crore Worth of Ganja, Arrest Two

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
February 27, 2026 19:43 IST

In a major drug bust, Kishanganj police seized 246 kg of ganja worth ₹1.23 crore and arrested two individuals involved in smuggling narcotics from Assam to Bihar.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kishanganj police seized 246 kg of ganja worth approximately ₹1.23 crore.
  • Two individuals, Mohammad Imtiaz and Vijay Kumar Thakur, were arrested in connection with the drug seizure.
  • The ganja was found hidden in a specially built cavity beneath a cement load in an Assam-registered truck.
  • The operation was conducted following a tip-off about narcotics being transported from Assam to Bihar.
  • An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to uncover the smuggling network.

Police on Friday seized 246 kg of ganja (marijuana) worth around Rs 1.23 crore in Bihar's Kishanganj district and arrested two persons, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Imtiaz and Vijay Kumar Thakur, both residents of Madhubani district.

 

Kishanganj SP Santosh Kumar said, "An Assam-registered truck carrying cement was stopped for inspection during checking. While searching in the presence of a magistrate, police found 39 packets of ganja weighing 246 kg hidden in a specially built cavity beneath the cement load."

Investigation and Legal Action

The checking was carried out by a team headed by Thakurganj SDPO-2 Manglesh Kumar, following a tip-off that narcotics were being transported from Assam to Bihar via the Galgalia route, he added.

An FIR has been registered at Galgalia police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the driver, co-driver and the truck owner, the SP said.

Describing the seizure and arrests as a major success ahead of Holi, Kumar said, "We are probing the smuggling network. Several important leads have emerged during interrogation, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Rs 24 Crore Worth of Ganja Seized at Delhi Airport
₹225 Crore Hashish Oil Seized in Koraput Forest
Trio Nabbed with Hydroponic Ganja in Navi Mumbai
Punjab Police Nab Two with Illegal Weapons; Pakistan Link Suspected
