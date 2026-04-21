Three Arrested, Cannabis Worth Rs 52 Lakh Seized In UP

Uttar Pradesh police have arrested three drug traffickers and seized cannabis worth Rs 52 lakh, uncovering a drug supply chain from Odisha.

Key Points Three alleged drug traffickers arrested in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh.

Police seized 103 kg of cannabis worth approximately Rs 52 lakh.

The accused confessed to procuring cannabis from Odisha and supplying it in Uttar Pradesh.

The arrests were made during a vehicle check on National Highway-19.

Police have arrested three alleged drug traffickers and seized cannabis worth Rs 52 lakh from a truck here, officials said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agrawal said a joint team of the Special Operations Group and local police intercepted a truck during checking on National Highway-19 under Gopiganj police station limits.

Cannabis Seized During Highway Check

Upon searching the vehicle, 103 kg of cannabis packed in six sacks was recovered.

The seized contraband is worth around Rs 52 lakh in the international market, he said.

Accused Confess To Drug Supply Chain

The accused, identified as Harvinder Singh Yadav, Mohit Parashar and Nilesh Lodhi, were taken into custody. During interrogation, they revealed that they procured cannabis at cheaper rates from Odisha and supplied it to various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

A case has been registered against the trio under relevant provisions, and further legal action is underway, police said.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, criminalises the production, possession, sale, purchase, transport, storage, and consumption of cannabis in India. Cases involving commercial quantities of cannabis are investigated by state police or the Narcotics Control Bureau. Convictions can result in lengthy prison sentences and substantial fines.