Mumbai Police Seize 37 kg of Ganja, Arrest Three

Mumbai police have arrested three individuals and seized 37 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 18.5 lakh, in a significant drug bust, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mumbai police arrested three individuals for possession of 37 kg of ganja.

The suspects were caught on Marve Road while allegedly attempting to sell the drugs.

The seized ganja is estimated to be worth Rs 18.5 lakh.

The arrested individuals are from Uttar Pradesh and reside in Bhiwandi.

An investigation is ongoing to trace the source of the drugs and identify intended customers.

Three persons were arrested for alleged possession of 37 kg of ganja in the western suburbs here in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

A surveillance team from the Malwani police intercepted the suspects on Marve Road and recovered the contraband, which they were allegedly attempting to sell, an official said.

Ganja worth Rs 18.5 lakh was recovered from the accused, Lavkush Phulchand Verma (28), Ankit Kumar Mansingh (24), and Situ Ramkumar Verma (24), all natives of Uttar Pradesh, residing in Bhiwandi, he said.

The trio was arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding that a probe is underway to determine from where the contraband was sourced and the intended customers.