Three Suspected Thieves Arrested After Encounter With Police In UP

In Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, a police encounter led to the arrest of three suspected inter-state thieves, the recovery of weapons and stolen cash, and confessions of involvement in multiple theft cases.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three suspected thieves were arrested after a police encounter in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh.

The suspects, residents of Madhya Pradesh, sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire.

Police recovered weapons, ammunition, cash, and tools used for theft from the suspects.

The arrested individuals confessed to involvement in theft cases across multiple states.

A stolen revolver was recovered, allegedly taken from the Azamgarh medical college campus.

Three suspected members of an inter-state gang involved in theft were arrested following an encounter with police here on Friday, officials said.

Police Apprehend Suspects After Firefight

Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar Singh said a joint team of Kotwali Orai police station and the surveillance unit cordoned off a spot near a local medical college campus, where three suspects were found sitting in bushes allegedly planning a theft.

"On spotting the police, the accused opened fire with an intent to kill, prompting the police to retaliate in self-defence," he said.

During the exchange, all three suspects sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were subsequently apprehended, the officer said.

Recovered Weapons and Stolen Goods

The injured-- Bharat Bhil (30), Anil Bhil (25), and Dinesh Bhil (25), all residents of Madhya Pradesh-- were admitted to a medical college.

Police recovered two country-made pistols of .315 bore, a .32 bore revolver, 25 cartridges (both live and used), Rs 60,000 in cash, and tools used for theft from the spot.

Inter-State Theft Ring Busted

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to involvement in theft cases across multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Bihar, police said.

The recovered revolver was allegedly stolen from the Azamgarh medical college campus, officials said, adding that a case has been registered and further proceedings are underway.

Under Indian law, the suspects could face charges related to attempted murder, possession of illegal firearms, and theft. The investigation will likely focus on identifying other members of the gang and tracing the stolen goods to previous crimes. Uttar Pradesh has seen a rise in inter-state criminal activity in recent years, prompting increased vigilance from law enforcement.