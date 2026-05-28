UP Police Seize Cannabis, Arrest Three Alleged Traffickers

Uttar Pradesh police have seized over 221 kg of cannabis and arrested three alleged traffickers in Pratapgarh, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points Uttar Pradesh police seized over 221 kg of cannabis in Pratapgarh.

Three alleged drug traffickers were arrested during the police operation.

The seized cannabis is estimated to be worth over Rs 2.21 crore.

The accused confessed to procuring the cannabis from Odisha for distribution.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police have seized over 221 kg of cannabis (ganja), found concealed in a truck, and arrested three alleged traffickers during an operation here on Thursday, officials said.

Details of the Cannabis Seizure

Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Bhuker said the recovery was made as part of "Operation Prahar", a crackdown against narco-trafficking, after police and SWAT teams intercepted a truck near the Pakdi border barrier under Fatanpur police station area.

"The police recovered 221.640 kg of ganja hidden in seven sacks inside the vehicle used for smuggling," SP Bhuker said.

Accused and Legal Proceedings

The arrestees have been identified as Mohammad Arbaz, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Wasir, all residents of Pratapgarh district.

Police said the estimated value of the seized contraband is over Rs 2.21 crore.

Source and Distribution Network

During interrogation, the accused allegedly said they procured cannabis from Odisha and transported it by concealing it among other goods for distribution in different areas.

A case has been registered under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the accused have been sent to jail, police said.