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Illegal Opium Farm Uncovered in Pratapgarh Raid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 15, 2026 23:53 IST

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Police in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, have successfully dismantled an illegal opium cultivation operation, seizing a significant quantity of the contraband and apprehending suspects, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crime in the region.

Key Points

  • Police in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, busted an illegal opium cultivation operation following a tip-off.
  • More than 12 kilograms of illegal opium, estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees, were seized during the raid.
  • The illegal opium farm was located in Dhangar Sarai Chivlaha village, approximately 30 kilometres from the district headquarters.
  • Two individuals have been taken into custody and are currently being interrogated in connection with the illegal opium cultivation.

An illegal opium cultivation operation was busted on Wednesday with seizure of more than 12 kilograms of the contraband, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and local police raided a field in Dhangar Sarai Chivlaha village, about 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, and exposed the illicit cultivation, they said.

 

Details of the Raid and Seizure

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Patti Circle) Manoj Kumar Singh Raghuvanshi said the field is allegedly owned by Gaurav Singh.

The team seized more than 12 kilograms of illegal opium, valued in lakhs of rupees, from the spot.

Two individuals were taken into custody and are being interrogated in connection with the case, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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