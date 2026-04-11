Marijuana Smuggling Operation Uncovered After UP Highway Collision

A highway accident in Uttar Pradesh led to the discovery of a marijuana smuggling operation, resulting in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of 6.5 kg of the drug.

Key Points 6.5 kg of marijuana was seized by police in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a highway accident.

Two individuals, Harsh Yadav and Abhishek Agnihotri, were arrested for alleged marijuana smuggling.

The marijuana was discovered during the inspection of an accident-damaged SUV.

The accused have been sent to judicial custody, and the vehicle used for smuggling has been seized.

One of the accused, Harsh Yadav, has prior criminal cases registered against him.

Police here have recovered 6.5 kg of marijuana from an accident-hit SUV and arrested two alleged smugglers here, officials said on Saturday.

The recovery was made after a road accident near the Vandana Dhaba in the Lambhua police station area on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway. Two vehicles, an SUV and an Innova, collided after the SUV went out of control, broke the divider and rammed into the oncoming vehicle, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhand Pratap Singh said the impact left both vehicles badly damaged. Police reached the scene and, with the help of locals, rushed the injured to the Community Health Centre in Lambhua.

Discovery of the Contraband

"While inspecting the damaged SUV, the police team noticed a strong smell of marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle. A thorough search led to the recovery of 6.5 kg of contraband packed in yellow and green bundles," Singh said.

During questioning, the injured occupants of the SUV allegedly tried to evade answers. However, verification through police apps revealed their criminal background, officials said.

Accused Identified and Arrested

The accused were identified as Harsh Yadav alias Eshu (22), a resident of Rajajipuram, and Abhishek Agnihotri (20), a resident of New Para Colony, both in Lucknow.

During interrogation, Yadav allegedly confessed that the vehicle had been used for smuggling for a long time. Police said he has prior criminal cases registered against him at the Tal Katora police station in Lucknow.

The contraband and the vehicle used in trafficking have been seized. Both accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, police added.