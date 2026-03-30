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Home  » News » Delhi Police Nab Three Suspects in Gokalpuri Stabbing, Two Arrested in Nand Nagri Attack

Delhi Police Nab Three Suspects in Gokalpuri Stabbing, Two Arrested in Nand Nagri Attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 30, 2026 20:31 IST

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Delhi Police have made multiple arrests following two separate stabbing incidents in Gokalpuri and Nand Nagri, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat violent crime in the city.

Key Points

  • Three individuals, including two juveniles, were apprehended for allegedly stabbing two minors in Delhi's Gokalpuri area following a minor altercation.
  • In a separate incident in Nand Nagri, two men were arrested for allegedly stabbing a 26-year-old man without provocation.
  • Delhi Police recovered the knives used in both stabbing incidents, aiding in the arrests of the suspects.
  • Investigations are currently underway in both the Gokalpuri and Nand Nagri stabbing cases to determine the full extent of the crimes and any additional involved parties.

Delhi Police have apprehended three people, including two juveniles, for allegedly stabbing two minors in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area. In a separate incident, two men were arrested for attacking a 26-year-old man in Nand Nagri.

Gokalpuri Stabbing Incident

The Gokalpuri incident occurred on March 28 near Ganga Vihar after a minor altercation between two 17-year-old boys and the accused. The victims had met a friend near a pipeline when an argument broke out with Kartik (19) and his associates.

 

The accused stabbed both victims and fled. Police transported the injured to GTB Hospital. A case was registered, leading to Kartik's arrest in Shahdara. His two juvenile associates were subsequently apprehended. The knife used in the crime was recovered.

Nand Nagri Attack

In Nand Nagri, Lokesh, a 26-year-old man, was allegedly stabbed without provocation while returning home in Sunder Nagri on Sunday. He was taken to GTB Hospital by a PCR van. Based on his statement, a case was registered, and an investigation was launched.

A team arrested Zuber alias Zubbi (22) and Deepak (20), both residents of Sunder Nagri. During interrogation, they admitted to their involvement in the attack, and the knife used was recovered. Zuber was previously involved in a snatching case. Further investigation in both cases is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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