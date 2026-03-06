HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Delhi: Five held over fatal stabbing in Mahavir Enclave

Source: PTI
March 06, 2026 19:11 IST

Delhi Police have arrested five individuals, including three minors, following the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old man in Delhi's Mahavir Enclave, revealing a motive linked to past harassment.

Key Points

  • Five individuals, including three minors, have been apprehended by Delhi Police in connection with a fatal stabbing in Mahavir Enclave.
  • The victim, a 25-year-old man, died in hospital after being attacked by a group of people.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest the stabbing was motivated by a past incident where the victim allegedly teased one of the minors.
  • A blood-stained knife, believed to be the weapon used in the stabbing, has been recovered by the police.

Five people, including three minors, have been apprehended in connection with the stabbing death of a 25-year-old man in southwest Delhi's Mahavir Enclave, police said on Friday.

The two adults were identified as Dharmendra and Omkar, both aged 24 and local milk sellers, they said.

 

On March 4, an incident of stabbing was reported from Manipal Hospital. The police were told that a man had been attacked by eight to 10 people in Mahavir Enclave.

A police team from the Palam Village Police Station rushed to the hospital where the injured, 25-year-old Punit Yadav, died during treatment, an officer said.

The police analysed CCTV footage from the area and identified the suspects.

According to the police, the deceased ran a milk dairy at Goyala Dairy and was a bachelor.

Investigation into the Stabbing

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had allegedly teased one of the minors in the past, which led to resentment.

On the day of the incident, the minor, allegedly drunk, confronted Yadav and attacked him with a knife with the help of his associates, the officer said.

The police said the weapon of offence - a blood-stained knife - has been recovered.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
